One Day In July LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,169. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

