Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,904 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers comprises approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $42,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

