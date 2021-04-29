Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $57.20 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $57,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,066. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

