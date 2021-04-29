Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 115,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.