Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down to $53.97

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $49.00. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 412 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

