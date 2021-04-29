New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 7,394 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 150.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,996,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

NYSE SLG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,873. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

