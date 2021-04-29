Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 63.9% in April

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

