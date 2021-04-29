Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 63.9% in April

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.