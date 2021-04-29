Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.57% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of QYLG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

