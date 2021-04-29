Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $195.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.99 million. Knowles posted sales of $152.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $857.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,486. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -532.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

