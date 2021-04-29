Incent Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Incent has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $360,644.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00281203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.17 or 0.01093646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.00706236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,789.40 or 1.00201439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

