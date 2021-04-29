Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) received a C$6.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of U stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.50. 766,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,191. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$742.17 million and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.68.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

