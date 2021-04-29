Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.44.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.82 on Thursday, hitting C$14.98. 2,290,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.20.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

