Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.40.

REAL traded down C$1.64 on Thursday, hitting C$16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,865,586.54. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $342,182 in the last ninety days.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

