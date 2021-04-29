Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $277.58 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 120,176 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 3.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Oracle worth $277,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. 37,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

