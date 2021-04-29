Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,198 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IGSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

