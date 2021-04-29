Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sony by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Sony by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Sony by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sony by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SNE traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

