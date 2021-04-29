J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 163.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.47. 32,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

