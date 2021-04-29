J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. 61,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

