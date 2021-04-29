Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,005 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,586. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

