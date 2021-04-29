NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 2,300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,343. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

