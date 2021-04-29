FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Announces Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

FEYE traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. 256,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

