Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.72 million. Woodward posted sales of $720.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.15. 5,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,794. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.