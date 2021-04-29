Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.