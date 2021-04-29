Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Acquired by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned approximately 0.09% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,170. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

