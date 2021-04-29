NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $274,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

