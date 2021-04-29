Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 162,815 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,815 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for approximately 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 29,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.