ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,769,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,155 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.