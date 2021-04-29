Scotiabank Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$114.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.50 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.67.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded up C$2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.65. 293,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,212. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.21. The company has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

