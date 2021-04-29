TD Securities Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $315.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

NSC traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $281.26. 26,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,091. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $287.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.17. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

