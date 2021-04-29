Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Set at C$1.70 by Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) received a C$1.70 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DML traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$508,599. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,200 shares of company stock valued at $674,959.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.