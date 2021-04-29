MKM Partners Lowers The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Price Target to C$1.50

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price.
FLWR traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.28. 533,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,515. The Flowr has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$99.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.
The Flowr Company Profile
