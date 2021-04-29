Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to $3.60

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $3.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ UROY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 2,519 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

