Foster & Motley Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.52. 163,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

