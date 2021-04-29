Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,336. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

