Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,956 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 142.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. 255,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

