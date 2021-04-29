Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 611.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CICOY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.