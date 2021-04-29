Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 581.0% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

