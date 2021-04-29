Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLUC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,346. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

