Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $46.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.92 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.89. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,428. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Model N by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $31,610,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.