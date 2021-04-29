ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.058-1.078 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.63.

ASGN stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.73. 3,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. ASGN has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $109.86.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

