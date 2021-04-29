Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 893 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,686. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.