Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 148,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

