MA Private Wealth Sells 9,640 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 4.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after buying an additional 934,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.53. 1,962,155 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41.

