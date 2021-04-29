Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

