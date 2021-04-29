iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,017. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $262.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.