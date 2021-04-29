MA Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 2,310 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR stock remained flat at $$177.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $177.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

