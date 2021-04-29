Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,779,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

