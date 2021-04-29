Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 70,069 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.84. 59,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.