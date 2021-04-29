Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $95.10. 39,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.