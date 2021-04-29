Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,247. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $836.77 million, a P/E ratio of -133.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

